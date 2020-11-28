AreaRealtors Moves and News

Luke Erickson has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office.
Erickson grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from Evangel Christian Academy. After relocating to Tulsa, he received his bachelor’s degree in business from Oral Roberts University.
Previously, Erickson held the position of outside sales account manager for Hilti. He also has experience as a business coach. Currently, he owns and operates several companies, including Erickson Family Properties, which led him to enter the real estate field.
He brings his experience in sales, managing leads, and familiarity with the sales cycle and business growth to his real estate business today. A full-service agent, Erickson is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Sand Springs.
Erickson has served as worship leader at various churches. He is director of an international exchange program and is the pastor for Life.Church. He enjoys family time with his wife and three children, and growing his businesses.
Dani Fields has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ midtown Tulsa office.
Born and raised in Depew, Oklahoma, Fields lives in Mannford and is familiar with residential and multi-home listings in midtown, downtown and west Tulsa as well as the Sand Springs area.
She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture communications and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Fort Hays State University.
Fields is a full-time, full-service agent, who has worked since 2007 as a right-of-way agent, or landman, for companies such as Chesapeake, AEP and Magellan Pipeline. She brings her knowledge of researching property titles, landowner rights, property taxes and easements to her real estate clients. She also brings remodeling and decorating experience from flipping homes for the past five years.
Fields and her family volunteer with John 3:16 and Tulsa Boys Home. She also enjoys family time at their lake home.
Kelly Knight has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office.
Originally from Winfield, Kansas, Knight grew up in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, where she graduated from high school. She attended Rogers State University, Claremore, where she studied pre nursing. She received her dental assistant certification from Tulsa Technical College.
After a 16-year career as a dental assistant, Knight decided to enter the real estate field. She brings her clients the attention to detail and customer satisfaction skills that she developed caring for her dental patients. A full-service agent, Knight is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and surrounding communities, including Broken Arrow, where she lives.
In her leisure time, Knight enjoys spending time with her husband, four children and one grandson. They like camping at the river or lake and outdoor activities.
Madison Marie has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.
Born in Tulsa, Marie grew up in Owasso, where she graduated from high school. She studied photography and event management at Tulsa Tech and obtained her associate degree in business management from Tulsa Community College.
Before entering the real estate field, she worked in operations at HMT Tanks, Tulsa.
A full-service agent, Marie brings her tech-savvy and can-do attitude to her real estate clients today.
“I believe there are no problems, only solutions,” Marie says.
She is familiar with residential, new construction and land listings in Tulsa and the surrounding communities of Bixby, Catoosa, Collinsville, Oologah, Owasso, Skiatook, Sperry, Verdigris and Claremore, where she lives.
In her free time, Marie enjoys traveling, hiking and kayaking with her dog. She loves spending quality time with her family.
Alyssa Popejoy has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office.
From a military family, Popejoy lived in many different cities, but she grew up primarily in Tulsa, where she graduated from Union High School. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a business minor from Oral Roberts University.
Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Popejoy worked in various positions, including waitress and manager of Texas Roadhouse, nanny and inside sales representative at both Rainsoft and Consumer Affairs, Tulsa. These experiences taught her the valuable skills of customer service, leadership and sales, which she brings to her real estate clients today.
Popejoy is familiar with residential listings in the Tulsa area, including Bixby and Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.
When not selling real estate, she enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends. She loves shopping for furniture and art that can be repurposed for staging homes.
Mykael Story has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office.
Born in Oklahoma City, Story and grew up and graduated high school in Edmond.
A full-service agent since 2002, Story still lives in Edmond and is familiar with residential listings in the entire Oklahoma City metro area, including Deer Creek, Edmond, Mustang and Yukon.
Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Story managed a church nursery. She is a natural caregiver, which translates to quality customer service for her real estate clients today.
She is proud to say that the majority of her clients are repeat or referrals.
“I treat all of my clients the way I would want to be treated if I were buying or selling a home,” she says.
In her leisure time, Story enjoys entertaining friends and family, gardening, watching football and spending time with her husband and their four daughters.
Trisha Wiedel has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office.
Originally from Amarillo, Texas, Wiedel relocated to Haskell, Oklahoma, when she was 10 years old. After graduating from Haskell High School, she attended Bacone College, where she graduated with honors in the radiology program, obtaining her Associate of Applied Science degree.
After a 16-year career working in the Radiology Department at St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa, where she worked in both surgery and MRI, Wiedel made the decision to enter the real estate field, bringing her love of helping people to her clients.
A full-service agent, Wiedel is familiar with residential and land listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Coweta, Muskogee and Haskell, where she still lives.
Wiedel lives on 40 acres with her husband, who is the Bixby Fire Chief, and their two children. They raise livestock and, in their free time, they enjoy camping and outdoor activities.
