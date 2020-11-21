AreaRealtors Moves and News

A full-time, full-service agent, Mitchell is familiar with residential, land and commercial listings in Tulsa and the surrounding communities of Claremore, Collinsville, Owasso and Oologah, where she lives.

In her leisure time, Mitchell enjoys sewing and lake activities with her family. She is involved in her church as a Sunday school teacher, musician and singer.

Mandy Renee has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office.

A native Oklahoman, Renee was named Miss Oklahoma Indian Nation. She graduated from Southern Nazarene University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. She also holds a degree in psychology.

After graduating, Renee became an account executive for a Fortune 500 company.

In 2007, Renee won Rookie of the Year and sold 22 homes in the last seven months of that year. Other awards she has received include the Gold Circle Award 2008-2011, Platinum Circle Award 2012-2019, Top Producer OKC Real Producers 2019 and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist 2016-2020.

Renee is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. In 2016, Renee received her designation as a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. In 2019, Renee sold over $20 million in homes. Over the last 13 years, she has sold over 700 homes.

