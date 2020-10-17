AreaRealtors Moves and News

Judy Bachman has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Oklahoma City office.
Bachman has lived in Oklahoma her entire life. Born in Okmulgee, she grew up and graduated high school in Cushing.
A full-service agent, Bachman is familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Midwest City/Del City, Mustang, Yukon and Edmond, where she lives.
Bachman graduated from East Central University with her master’s degree in education. She taught first and second graders for 30 years in the Putnam City District before deciding to enter the real estate field in 2000.
Bachman was voted Most Cooperative Realtor/Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors and is a recipient of the Mulit-Million Dollar Sales Award for several years. She previously served on the board of directors for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors.
When not selling real estate, Bachman enjoys playing bridge and attending her grandchildren’s sports events.
Ronda Bender has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office.
A native Tulsan, Bender was born in Tulsa, where she lives today. After graduating from Jenks High School, she attended the University of Arkansas, where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in nutrition.
Bender grew up working in the family pharmacy her mother and father started. For the past 25 years, Bender has worked as a registered dietitian. Her background in retail sales and counseling patients taught her invaluable skills in assisting her real estate clients today.
A full-time, full-service agent, Bender is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, where she has lived her entire life, and in its surrounding communities.
When she is not selling real estate, bender invests her time in her family. She enjoys snow skiing and spending time at the beach, and loves music and participating in the arts.
Julie Hazel has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office.
Originally from Houston, Texas, Hazel grew up in Dallas and graduated high school from J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas. She received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of Oklahoma.
Before entering the real estate field, Hazel worked in various positions including retail sales and managing the Spirit Wear Program at Bixby Schools, as well as administrative assistant for her husband’s medical business. These experiences helped her develop customer service and communication skills, along with valuable financial knowledge that she brings to her real estate clients today.
A full-time, full-service agent since 2015, Hazel sold $1.5 million in sales her first year as a Realtor with an increase every year for which she has been recognized. In 2019, Hazel was included in the $3 Million Club.
