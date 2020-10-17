AreaRealtors Moves and News

Bender grew up working in the family pharmacy her mother and father started. For the past 25 years, Bender has worked as a registered dietitian. Her background in retail sales and counseling patients taught her invaluable skills in assisting her real estate clients today.

A full-time, full-service agent, Bender is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, where she has lived her entire life, and in its surrounding communities.

When she is not selling real estate, bender invests her time in her family. She enjoys snow skiing and spending time at the beach, and loves music and participating in the arts.

Julie Hazel has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Hazel grew up in Dallas and graduated high school from J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas. She received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of Oklahoma.