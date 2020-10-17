AreaRealtors Moves and News

Jennifer Abbott has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office.
Abbott was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and grew up all over the world, living on four continents. She has lived in Tulsa at different points in her life and considers it home. She attended the University of Oklahoma where she graduated with degrees in psychology, liberal studies and administrative leadership.
Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Abbott worked for Dillard’s department stores running their corporate aviation location at the airport in Tunica, Mississippi. She feels strongly that your home is an important extension of yourself and should meet your current needs.
A full-time, full-service agent, Abbott works residential listings in the Tulsa metropolitan area.
When not selling real estate, she and her husband of 27 years love to travel and explore new cultures. She enjoys laughter, time with her friends and spending time with her grown children whenever possible.
Ashley Chapman has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office.
Originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, Chapman grew up in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where she graduated from high school. She attended Northeastern State University, where she studied business finance.
Chapman’s previous careers have included working in the mortgage and title industry, and at Shaw Homes helping clients with their new construction. These experiences have given Chapman an overall knowledge of the transaction process that she brings to her clients today.
A full-time, full-service agent, Chapman is familiar with residential listings in the Tulsa metro area, including Jenks, where she lives.
In her leisure time, Chapman enjoys spending time with her daughter, and training and hiking with their Belgian Malinois. She loves visiting art festivals and museums, visiting friends and family, and enjoys creating resin art paintings.
Lindsey Craig has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Oklahoma City office.
Craig was born and grew up in Oklahoma City, where she lives today. After graduating from Putnam City North High School, she attended Oklahoma Baptist University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in public relations.
Before entering the real estate field in 2019, Craig enjoyed a 10-year career in multimedia marketing. She is a full-time agent, familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area.
When not selling real estate, Craig enjoys spending time with her husband, two children and their puppy. She also loves reading, traveling and attending Crossings Community Church.
