AreaRealtors Moves and News

Chapman’s previous careers have included working in the mortgage and title industry, and at Shaw Homes helping clients with their new construction. These experiences have given Chapman an overall knowledge of the transaction process that she brings to her clients today.

A full-time, full-service agent, Chapman is familiar with residential listings in the Tulsa metro area, including Jenks, where she lives.

In her leisure time, Chapman enjoys spending time with her daughter, and training and hiking with their Belgian Malinois. She loves visiting art festivals and museums, visiting friends and family, and enjoys creating resin art paintings.

Lindsey Craig has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Oklahoma City office.

Craig was born and grew up in Oklahoma City, where she lives today. After graduating from Putnam City North High School, she attended Oklahoma Baptist University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in public relations.

Before entering the real estate field in 2019, Craig enjoyed a 10-year career in multimedia marketing. She is a full-time agent, familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area.

When not selling real estate, Craig enjoys spending time with her husband, two children and their puppy. She also loves reading, traveling and attending Crossings Community Church.

This column is prepared by Tulsa World Media Company’s Advertising Department. You may send an announcement (up to 150 words) to stefanie.forney@tulsaworld.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.