$500 million, seven-state multifamily purchase includes properties in Stillwater, Oklahoma City

Properties in Stillwater and Oklahoma City are part of a roughly $500 million purchase of multifamily complexes in seven states, it was announced Thursday.

Dallas-based RREAF Holdings, LLC, in partnership with 3650 REIT and DLP Capital made the purchase, which it labeled "Southeast Multifamily Portfolio." It encompasses 10 multifamily properties and more than 2,744 units in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Bought in Oklahoma were the 200-unit Traditions at Westmoore in Oklahoma City and the 322-unit 5iftyOne at Tradan Heights in Stillwater. A spokesman representing the buyers declined to disclose the purchase prices on the Oklahoma complexes.

Traditions was built in 2014, 5iftyone in 2012.

The portfolio acquisition is expected to infuse significant capital into quality, workforce rental units at a time when the nation is increasingly experiencing a shortage of affordable options. A total of 4.3 million more apartments are needed by 2035 to meet the demands for rental housing, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council.

DLP Capital (St. Augustine) and 3650 REIT (Miami) both are based in Florida.

"The closing of the Southeast Multifamily Portfolio III marks a milestone for our firm for affordable, quality housing options to renters in the Southeast as RREAF continues our business plan of providing superior living options at an affordable price," Kip Sowden, CEO of RREAF Holdings, said in a statement.

"The size and versatility of the portfolio represents our continued success ..."