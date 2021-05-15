Ready for a robot to deliver your packages? New Oklahoma law allows ground-based drones

Drones aren’t just for flying.

“Personal delivery devices,” or drones that crawl along sidewalks, soon could be used to deliver packages after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law allowing small autonomous vehicles to operate primarily on sidewalks and crosswalks in Oklahoma.

FedEx and Amazon have pushed for similar laws across the country, and both companies already have ground-based delivery drones operating in other states.

“(The law) basically allows personal delivery devices to operate on sidewalks, crosswalks or any street in a municipality, just to make sure that our citizens of Oklahoma are getting the latest technology and deliverables to their home with ease,” said the bill’s author, state Sen. Paul Rosino.

