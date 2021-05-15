 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ready for a robot to deliver your packages? New Oklahoma law allows ground-based drones
0 comments

Ready for a robot to deliver your packages? New Oklahoma law allows ground-based drones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fedex drone.jpg

FedEx and Amazon have pushed for similar laws across the country, and both companies already have ground-based delivery drones operating in other states.

 USA Today

Drones aren’t just for flying.

“Personal delivery devices,” or drones that crawl along sidewalks, soon could be used to deliver packages after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law allowing small autonomous vehicles to operate primarily on sidewalks and crosswalks in Oklahoma.

FedEx and Amazon have pushed for similar laws across the country, and both companies already have ground-based delivery drones operating in other states.

“(The law) basically allows personal delivery devices to operate on sidewalks, crosswalks or any street in a municipality, just to make sure that our citizens of Oklahoma are getting the latest technology and deliverables to their home with ease,” said the bill’s author, state Sen. Paul Rosino.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News