Ranch with century-old history in LeFlore County sells for $7M

Francis Luster "Lus" Holton Sr., who began accumulating land in the early 1900s, and his son, F.L. Holton Jr., were kind of a big deal in LeFlore County.

"If I had to describe them, I would say they were businessmen," Holton Sr.'s great-grandson Randy Lynch said by phone. "They had their fingers on all kinds of different businesses at different times. F.L. Holton Sr. started with cotton like at age 17. He started buying some land and cattle, opened up a general store.

"At one point in time, my grandfather owned a clothing store, a grocery store, a hardware store, a feed mill. I think he was chairman of the bank and he was running cattle on the land. One of the things I read was that Holton business at one point accounted for 10% of the sales tax receipts in LeFlore County."

Lynch and his brother, David, used to accompany Holton Jr. on rides across the family ranch.

"We would drive by the red barn and drive by the slaughterhouse," Lynch said. "That was his Sunday afternoon, after-church activity. That was my exposure to the land. It's certainly a great memory."

Memories are all that Lynch will have now.

He and his family recently sold the roughly 1,700-acre ranch in the Cameron area for $7,008,750, said Colorado-based Hall and Hall Auctions, which handled the auction in Poteau.

Lynch and his brother both work out of state, Randy for a Bank of America in Connecticut and David for a Wells Fargo in Texas.

"For us, we felt like now was the time to do something," Randy Lynch said. "Perhaps, we can take that and we can grow our own businesses now, which we would think would be to the liking of our grandfather and his father."

LeFlore County real estate developer Ronny Blake purchased the land, which had been divided into 17 tracts ranging from 34 to 320 acres.

"We had a couple of information days that were very well attended," said Scott Shuman of Hall and Hall Auctions. "Of course, we are always asking people, 'What do you think it will bring.' And the numbers were all across the board.

"It was a great reason to take it to auction. Most likely if they would have just listed it, any broker would have listed a whole lot lower. "You never really know what that value should be until you take it to auction and have 50 people in a room competing for it."

Blake said he's been a developer about 20 years.

"I buy tracts of land and cut them into smaller pieces and resell them," he said. "I've built probably 15 residential subdivisions since 2000.

"… This is right here 10 miles from my home. I saw what it was bidding for, and I thought, at those kind of numbers, if I buy the entire project, there might be a little room there to mark it up and sell it. What attracted me to the property was it is close to my home. Some of the pieces have developable land on them. Some will have to be sold off in smaller tracts. I guess the rest of it's history."