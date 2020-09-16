 Skip to main content
QuikTrip to reach 850 store mark Thursday

QuikTrip at 15th Street and Lewis Avenue in Tulsa is pictured April 27. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY Tulsa World file

Tulsa-based QuikTrip will reach the 850 store milestone with the opening of four locations Thursday.

Two QuikTrips will open in San Antonio, Texas, one in Austin, Texas, and one in Marana, Ariz., just outside Tucson. Forty-eight more stores are under construction nationwide, company spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said.

A privately held convenience store chain with 22,500 employees nationwide, Tulsa-based QT is a more than $11 billion company with at least 800 stores in 11 states. Metro Tulsa has 81 stores.

Founded in 1958, QT has been ranked on People Magazine’s "Companies That Care" list. Fortune Magazine has rated QT as one of the Best Companies to Work For for 14 years, according to the chain's website.

