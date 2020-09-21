QuikTrip to help out 62 teachers with wish lists on store's 62nd birthday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa-based QuikTrip will be giving out special gifts on its birthday.

In honor of its 62nd birthday this month, the company will select 62 teachers who have posted their wish lists on DonorsChoose.org and fulfill the remaining amount needed to complete the request.

QT posted about the giveaway on its Facebook page Friday. Community members and teachers can either comment with a teacher’s name or tag a teacher and share a link to the teacher’s Donors Choose wish list to qualify a teacher for consideration.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the convenience store chain will randomly make its selections.

"Each year, teachers go through an immense amount of stress as they return back-to-school, and especially this year while facing different teaching environments and challenges," Mendi Parker, QuikTrip marketing and communications manager, said in a statement. "As their needs are greater than ever, we hope to alleviate some of their stress by fulfilling these wish lists. We appreciate teachers and respect their tireless efforts and passion for educating our youth."

