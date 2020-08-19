Grants totaling $500,000 from the AEP Foundation have been earmarked for the Greenwood Rising project, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) announced Wednesday.
The AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of PSO’s parent company, American Electric Power.
"Valuing diversity and promoting equity are part of our culture and central to our success," PSO President Peggy Simmons said in a statement. "Building a strong sense of community in our headquarters city is an extension of our core value — service. We’re excited to be part of this historic project that reflects the priorities of PSO and the AEP Foundation."
Greenwood Rising is a project of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission. It's goal is to chronicle the Tulsa Race Massacre and the resilience of the Historic Greenwood District. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Friday.