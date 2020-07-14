A program called Home Energy Aid Month (HEAM) has launched.
The project is an annual effort among PSO, the Salvation Army, City of Tulsa and other local utilities to help raise awareness and support for area residents who need temporary assistance to pay their home heating or cooling bill.
PSO customers may donate by checking a box on their bill stub or through online payment. Every penny donated goes to those in need with all administration costs being shouldered by PSO and other local utilities. Donations also may be made directly to The Salvation Army at www.salarmytulsa.org. All donations are tax deductible.
"PSO is proud to be a partner in the promotion of Home Energy Aid Month," Tiffini Jackson, PSO vice president of external affairs, said in a statement. "Home Energy Aid Month is a time to help the thousands of Oklahomans facing short-term financial hardships for reasons outside of their control pay for the household energy they need to stay safe in their home.
"It is especially critical this year as more and more of our neighbors are experiencing financial emergencies brought on by the pandemic."