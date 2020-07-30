Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is partnering with the state's two largest food banks to distribute more than 100,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs to families in need.
Since 2014, PSO has worked with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to coordinate the distribution of free energy-efficient bulbs as part of PSO’s Shine A Light project. To date, the food banks, through their networks of partner agencies, have distributed more than a half-million bulbs in PSO-served areas across the state.
"We know that families in need are often forced to make difficult decisions and food dollars sometimes get cut in order to cover other life expenses, and that has never been more true than now during this time of the coronavirus pandemic," Jeff Brown, PSO Consumer Programs manager, said in a statement. "Through our Shine A Light project, we can provide our neighbors ways to save energy and lower costs, so they can focus on the health and well-being of their families."
LEDs last 15 to 25 times longer than many incandescent bulbs, allowing consumers to save up to $45 or more per year on energy bills by replacing just give of their homes most used ights with LEDs that have earned Energy Star certification.
PSO offers instant discounts on select LED bulbs at participating retailers. A list of the participating retailers is at www.powerforwardwithpso.com/my-community/shine-a-light. Customers shopping at those retailers can look for the “Instant Savings” sticker and then purchase one, or several, discounted LEDs.