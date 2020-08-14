NEW YORK — The average home price in the U.S. in May rose 4.2% compared to a year ago. The data show that prices for less expensive homes — those found in the lower third of prices in metropolitan areas and a typical target for first-time buyers — grew faster than the rest of the market, rising 6.7% from a year ago.
The pandemic caused sellers to delay putting their homes on the market. Sellers, who are typically older than buyers, were either concerned about the economy, worried about their jobs, generally reluctant to have strangers enter their homes, or some combination of all three. The supply of homes available for sale in May dropped nearly 30% from 2019.
Having fewer homes on the market likely played a part in driving up prices of starter homes, or those priced in the lower third of the market.