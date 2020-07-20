In April, the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) issued bulletins requesting insurance carriers operating in Oklahoma to provide flexibility and possible relief options for Oklahoma consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response, many automobile insurance companies announced refunds, dividends, credits or other appropriate premium adjustments to their customers as the industry saw fewer accidents and insurance claims.
As a result, 99 Oklahoma property and casualty insurance companies have submitted some form of relief filings to OID since Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of Emergency announced in March. To date, the estimated savings in premium relief and reduced future premiums to Oklahoma consumers is more than $164 million. More than 1.8 million policyholders will save an estimated $91 per policyholder.
"I appreciate the insurance industry for continuing to step up and work with us to put money in the hands of consumers when they need it most. I hope this helps ease some of the financial burdens many are experiencing right now," Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said in a statement.
Mulready also urged Oklahoma consumers to contact their insurance agent or company if they are financially struggling and thinking about canceling their insurance. He said most insurance companies will be flexible and willing to work with consumers during this public health crisis.
To see information about insurance companies offering premium relief and assistance programs to Oklahoma consumers, visit www.oid.ok.gov/covid19_relief. If you have issues with your insurance company or agent, you can file a complaint at www.oid.ok.gov/contact-us/.
If you have questions about other insurance issues, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov.