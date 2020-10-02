Porter's Dollar General store destroyed by fire to be rebuilt with support from Sen. Inhofe

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe this week announced Dollar General’s commitment to rebuild its Porter store destroyed by arson in March.
Construction on the facility at 522 W. Bellaire Ave. is slated to begin in the fall and be completed by mid-spring 2021.
"The Dollar General in Porter was the main way folks in the community were able to buy essentials," Inhofe said in a statement. "Since it was destroyed in a fire, Porter residents have been forced to travel miles outside of town for their groceries and other necessary goods.
"I appreciate Dollar General’s willingness to maintain their footprint in Porter, while expanding the number of coolers so the residents of Porter have additional food options."
Porter, which is in Wagoner County, has an estimated population of about 680 people.
"The town of Porter and the people that make it up are my entire life," Porter Mayor Sharon Payne said in a statement. "This place and these people mean the world to me and bringing Dollar General back will benefit our town immensely."
Tim Criner, who owns and operates Porter Family Feed, says Dollar General has become "a necessity" for the community.
"The Dollar General here in Porter is relied on by every citizen," he said in a statement. "It was a necessity and the town felt it when it burned down. I think I speak for everyone around here when I say how grateful we are for Sen. Inhofe and Dollar General for working to make this rebuild a reality."
In connection with the fire, prosecutors in late June charged Daniel Lewis Moon, 22, with first-degree arson and endangering human life during arson.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.