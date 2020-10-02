Porter Dollar General store destroyed by fire to be rebuilt with support from Sen. Inhofe

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe this week announced Dollar General’s commitment to rebuild its Porter store destroyed by arson in March.

Construction on the facility at 522 W. Bellaire Ave. is slated to begin in the fall and be completed by mid-spring 2021.

"The Dollar General in Porter was the main way folks in the community were able to buy essentials," Inhofe said in a statement. "Since it was destroyed in a fire, Porter residents have been forced to travel miles outside of town for their groceries and other necessary goods.

"I appreciate Dollar General’s willingness to maintain their footprint in Porter, while expanding the number of coolers so the residents of Porter have additional food options."

Porter, which is in Wagoner County, has an estimated population of about 680 people.

"The town of Porter and the people that make it up are my entire life," Porter Mayor Sharon Payne said in a statement. "This place and these people mean the world to me and bringing Dollar General back will benefit our town immensely."

Tim Criner, who owns and operates Porter Family Feed, says Dollar General has become "a necessity" for the community.