PLNK fitness studio opens in Brookside

PLNK , which held a grand opening Saturday, is located at 1326 E. 35th Street in Center 1, directly behind Aberson's. It will feature 2,400 square feet, 14 Megaformer machines, private bathrooms and a children's area.

More than 40 classes will be offered seven days a week, starting as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 6:30 p.m. Pronounced "plank," St. Louis-based PLNK has two locations in St. Louis and another that opened in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier this month.