 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PLNK fitness studio opens in Brookside

PLNK fitness studio opens in Brookside

{{featured_button_text}}

A new boutique fitness studio opened in Brookside this month.

PLNK, which held a grand opening Saturday, is located at 1326 E. 35th Street in Center 1, directly behind Aberson's. It will feature 2,400 square feet, 14 Megaformer machines, private bathrooms and a children's area.

More than 40 classes will be offered seven days a week, starting as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 6:30 p.m. Pronounced "plank," St. Louis-based PLNK has two locations in St. Louis and another that opened in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier this month.

Michael Dekker

918-581-8469

michael.dekker@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News