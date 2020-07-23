The demand for Phase 2 of the Oklahoma Business Relief Program was so high that applications closed in less than an hour, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce reported.
The second phase opened July 14 with $50 million in funds available. The DOC received nearly one application every 1.3 seconds from a total of 141 participating financial institutions, compared to 131 participating financial institutions in Phase 1, and the funds quickly were depleted.
The DOC finalized review of 2,502 applications submitted in Phase 1 on July 17, and it began the payment process on July 20 for the last 309 companies in the phase. Staff will review 2,754 applications submitted during Phase 2.
At least 20% of program funds were designated for minority-owned businesses. Of the applications submitted during Phase 2, 23.9% are classified as minority-owned.
“To say I’m proud of the assistance we’ve been able to provide through the Oklahoma Business Relief Program would be an understatement,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “I believe it highlights what is best about our state — our ability to come together and find ways to help each other during difficult times.”
More than $100 million over both funding phases is helping more than 5,000 businesses survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Brent Kisling is the Department of Commerce’s executive director.
“Commerce worked hard to make OBRP funds available to as many local businesses as possible,” he said in a statement. “While we are proud of the results, we were made aware of technical issues that some of the financial institutions experienced that morning (July 14). The high volume of traffic on the application webpage simply overwhelmed systems, and many applications could not be uploaded.
“With funds depleted in under an hour, we are aware that demand far outstripped supply and that many of our financial institutions still have applications to be processed. This demonstrates that there is still a significant need for business support in our state.”
Applications were accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and to help organizers determine the level of remaining need, Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, has asked participating financial institutions to upload all remaining applications that were in hand before 9 a.m. July 14.
Developed to help local businesses across the state overcome the economic challenges of COVID-19, the program offers vital funding for businesses that have suffered revenue loss because of the pandemic.
Businesses that have suffered a decrease in revenue of at least 25% from 2019 to 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 are eligible.
