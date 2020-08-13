OKLAHOMA CITY - Paycom recently recorded its best sales month ever despite the ongoing, nationwide unemployment crisis that will cost the company $2 million per week in recurring revenue, according to CEO Chad Richison.
Paycom, which provides a cloud-based suite of human resource tools, is paid based on the number of employees a client has. Unemployment spiked to 14.7% in April during the coronavirus pandemic; the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed the unemployment rate beginning to fall again to 10.2% in July.
During a recent call with investors, Richison remained optimistic. Without divulging detailed figures, he revealed that based on new client acquisitions, July was the best sales month on record and that the second quarter was the best in Paycom's history.
He attributed much of the success to advertising, and the fact that Paycom's online tools allow for a more autonomous workforce.
