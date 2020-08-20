Chad Richison, founder and CEO of Oklahoma City-based Paycom, has donated $5 million to the the American Cancer Society of Oklahoma (ACS) for a new lodge.
The Chad Richison Hope Lodge of Oklahoma City will have 34 guest rooms, each with a private bathroom. Free, on-site parking will be available, as well as fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities, common guest lounges and a dining room. It will serve about 2,400 patients and caregivers annually, providing roughly 14,600 free nights of lodging valued at $1.97 million in annual savings.
"Everyone is either zero or one degree away from cancer," Jeff Fehlis, executive vice president for ACS South Region, said in a statement. "It’s a disease that touches us all, and that’s why it is so important to bring Hope Lodge to Oklahoma. The investment Mr. Richison has made will be felt in all corners of the state."
The American Cancer Society this year estimates that 20,540 Oklahoma residents will be diagnosed with cancer and that 8,420 will die from the disease. It also estimates 3,700 cancer patients will travel at least 40 miles for treatment in Oklahoma City.