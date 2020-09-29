 Skip to main content
Pair of Tulsa small businesses to participate in WalMart's Open Call event Thursday

Pair of Tulsa small businesses to participate in WalMart's Open Call event Thursday

Tulsa companies Remwood Products Co. and The Grip Jar Opener will participate Thursday in WalMart's Open Call for United States-manufactured products.

The virtual pitch meetings, which gives companies the chance to land on Walmart's store shelves and its website, kick off Walmart's celebration of Manufacturing Month.

