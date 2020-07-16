3 Seas Energy and Getka, two Tulsa-based companies, are taking part in a new deal to provide the European country of Belarus with oil.
3 Seas Energy, a joint venture between Getka and Poland-based Unimot, has signed a pact to supply the country with its new blended oil variety, White Eagle Blend (WEB).
Getka and Unimot were jointly responsible for the first shipment of U.S. crude oil to Belarus in May 2020, fulfilling a U.S. commitment made in February with government leaders.
3 Seas Energy manufactured the blend exclusively at the Phillips 66 Beaumont (Texas) Terminal and it is being exported from the facility because of its advantaged location and infrastructure.
"Our WEB barrel is a targeted blend and is being released for the first time to provide a measured, alternative and efficient source of supply for Europe from the United States," Dariusz Cichocki, president of 3 Seas and Getka, said in a statement. "3 Seas is providing American oil at a competitive price, further expanding Belarusian and regional supply options while improving, economic independence and stability for the country.”
Getka and 3 Sea have strategically based operations out of Cushing, home to about 15% of the nation’s commercial crude oil storage capacity.
Born in Warsaw, Poland, Cichocki came to the United States as a political refugee and grew up in New Jersey. After college, he lived in the Middle East and Eastern Europe before attending graduate school at New York University.
Cichocki moved to Oklahoma for a position with Enbridge, among the largest operators at Cushing, before branching out on his own.