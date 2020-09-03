OU football: Norman may limit bar capacity on game day

NORMAN — With the return of college football less than two weeks away, the Norman City Council is considering a move to limit Campus Corner bar and restaurant capacity to 50% on game day and close Asp Avenue to provide more outdoor seating.
Mayor Breea Clark, noting that bars and restaurants "have had a tough time" maintaining current ordinance restrictions related to social distancing, said further limiting indoor capacity would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while keeping managers and owners from being overwhelmed on days the University of Oklahoma plays football.
The ordinance, which requires face coverings and social distancing in public places, also calls for bars and bar areas in restaurants to limit capacity to the number of available seats and close standing-room-only areas to patrons.
The council will vote on the proposal Tuesday.
