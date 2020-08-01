Lowered transported volumes of natural gas liquids and natural gas translated into muted second-quarter earnings for ONEOK, it reported Tuesday.
The company stated it earned a second-quarter 2020 net income of $134.3 million, or 32 cents per share, on operating income of $355.7 million.
In the second quarter of 2019, it earned a net income of $312 million, or 75 cents per share, on operating income of $476.1 million.
Officials attributed this year’s second-quarter results to lower natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas volumes due to production curtailments, lower realized commodity prices in the natural gas gathering and processing segment and lower earnings from optimization and marketing in the natural gas liquids segment.