`One-stop, date night destination': Proposed development to combine entertainment, food and retail

A local developer and a designer plan to convert a former pawn shop frequented by musicians into an all-in-one venue for music, food and retail.

It is called the The Bridge, an estimated $4 million project envisioned by developer Jay Williams and architect Brian Freese at the former site of The Golden Pawn II, 1319 S. Peoria Ave. Construction on the roughly 18,000-square-foot building is set to begin in the summer of 2021 and be completed by the spring of 2022.

"That whole part of town is representative of a unique part of Tulsa's history," Freese, owner of Freese Architecture, said by phone. "Church Studio is not too far away. Golden Pawn is a well-known haunt for musicians locally and for some who have traveled through and have played in Tulsa before.

"The part of town also has kind of an interesting, gritty, industrial vibe. All of those things kind of came together in a cocktail that the developer, Jay Williams, thought made for a compelling opportunity to do something unique and different that was reflective of Tulsa's history, particularly its music history."