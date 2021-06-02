ONE Gas names Robert S. McAnnally president and chief executive officer

Tulsa-based ONE Gas, Inc. announced Wednesday that Robert S. McAnnally, current senior vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed Pierce H. Norton II as president and chief executive officer June 28.

At that time McAnnally also will join the ONE Gas board of directors. The company recently announced Norton's retirement from ONE Gas as president and chief executive officer, effective June 27.

"… Since ONE Gas was formed in 2014, the entire management team has collaborated and executed on a common mission, vision and strategic plan with the guidance of its core values," Eduardo A. Rodriguez, company lead independent director, said in a statement. "The result is a culture that creates value for all stakeholders. Sid is a proven leader in the organization and in the industry, and his experience will be an asset as the company continues to focus on creating a sustainable energy future."

McAnnally has been with ONE Gas for six years, when he joined the company as senior vice president of operations. He was promoted to chief operating officer in 2020, assuming the additional responsibilities for the company's administrative functions, including human resources, and information technology.