ONE Gas joins Our Nation's Energy Future natural gas coalition

Our Nation’s Energy Future (ONE Future) announced Wednesday that Tulsa-based ONE Gas, Inc. has joined the natural gas coalition, bringing the total number of member companies to 29.

Other Tulsa companies in the group are Williams and ONEOK.

Member companies represent some of the largest U.S. companies across the natural gas value chain. They focus on identifying policy and technical solutions that yield continuous improvement in the management of methane emissions associated with the production, processing, transmission and distribution of natural gas.

ONE Gas provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

"ONE Gas has demonstrated its commitment to operating its pipelines and facilities in a way that balances environmental responsibility with sound business decisions," Richard Hyde, ONE Future's executive director, said in a statement. "I am certain that they will find their membership with ONE Future to be a perfect complement to that commitment."

ONE Gas will report its 2020 methane results as part of ONE Future's Distribution sector and will hold a seat on its board of directors. The 2018 Methane Intensity Report was released in the fall of 2019.