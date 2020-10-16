Oklahoma's authority to regulate oil and gas activity is in question after McGirt decision

A question of whether Oklahoma can regulate oil and gas activities inside Indian Country is working its way through the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s administrative judicial process.

The debate is part of continued judicial actions taken following the landmark 5-to-4 ruling made by the U.S. Supreme Court in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

While the McGirt case evaluates reservations’ relationships to the U.S. Major Crimes Act, the legitimacy of other criminal cases and the state’s authority within other legal frameworks are now being questioned.

The case in question with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission involves Calyx Energy III and Canaan Resources X, both privately held oil and gas operators.

