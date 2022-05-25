OKLAHOMA CITY — "No one wants to work anymore,” an oft-heard accusation, is disputed by a local economics professor, who calls it a false accusation that doesn’t align with deeper factual analysis.
Oklahomans quit for better jobs, not because 'no one wants to work,' economist says
- Jessie Christopher Smith The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is expected to open in the fall.
Plans call for at least $30 million in renovations, amenities to be poured into the properties.
Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa welcomes Katie Oatsvall as the incoming President and CEO.
The stock market clawed back from a midday drop Friday after coming to the edge of its first bear market since the beginning of the pandemic.
Mimi Brown, of Michigan-based AMP Up Success, urged participants to use their personal "swag," or strengths, to further their careers.
Refurbishing includes new signage and new Vision Center.
Lyseon North American, Inc., was awarded a $7 million Quality Jobs' incentive, originally had planned to employ 80 in first three years.
Money advice can be hit or miss. Here are some tips for evaluating which pieces of advice you can trust.
City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.
The tournament — one of four majors in golf — is estimated to generate a $143 million economic impact in the weeks leading up to and following it.