Oklahoma Watch: What to know about Oklahoma Natural Gas' new storm charges

No. The exact amount won’t be known until the bonds are given a credit rating and sold, which will likely happen later this year. But estimates have most residential customers paying between $7.80 and $8.40 per month. Those fixed charges come regardless of how much a customer used natural gas during the storm and are the same no matter the size of a customer’s house. Another class of residential customers, who use less gas per month on average, will be paying between $4.66 and $5.02 per month. About 14,000 customers who are in the utility’s low-income program will not have to pay the extra monthly charges. The fixed charges are higher for commercial, industrial and municipal customers.