Oklahoma tech investors could get tax break under state Senate bill

Oklahoma’s tech industry could soon get a boost from proposed legislation meant to spur local investment.

Senate Bill 900 would let Oklahomans deduct 60% of an equity investment in a qualified, technology-based company.

The tax deduction would give investors added financial incentive to invest their money in new Oklahoma businesses and contribute to the state’s growing startup ecosystem, the bill’s author said.

“Oklahoma has always had a strong entrepreneurial spirit. That spirit is strong today, but with the state’s low rankings in available venture capital, Oklahoma’s entrepreneurs have less financial support to translate their ideas into successful business ventures,” said state Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow.

