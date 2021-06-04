Oklahoma Realtors celebrate regulation of real estate wholesaling

Realtors gathered for the annual Realtor Day at the Capitol to lobby for laws and regulations that promote property rights and other issues, and to celebrate legislative accomplishments such as HB 1148, which which regulates real estate wholesaling.

The event was organized by the Oklahoma Association of Realtors, which asked for the regulation. It goes into effect Nov. 1.

The regulation, sponsored by Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, requires wholesalers to hold a state real estate license.

Wholesaling is when someone “enters into a contract to purchase real estate and immediately attempts to resell, for profit, their interest in that real estate contract to a different purchaser prior to closing on the property,” the Realtors said. “The wholesaler often has no intention of actually purchasing the property and never takes title to the property.

