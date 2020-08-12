OKLAHOMA CITY - Like cars in a parking lot, dozens of idled locomotives are sitting in a railroad yard along Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City, waiting for the day when they’ll once again haul loads of freight from coast to coast.
Those locomotives, which belong to the BNSF Railway Co., are being stored until rail traffic volumes in the United States return to pre-pandemic levels.
Rail traffic volumes across the U.S. have dropped dramatically since the coronavirus pandemic began. The demand for shipments of automobiles, food, electronics, and other commodities carried by railroads has waned as businesses close and consumers stay home. The need for locomotives has also decreased, as shown by the number of idled locomotives parked in Nowers Yard in Oklahoma City.
The American Association of Railroads, which tracks shipping data from railroads across the U.S., reports that railroads hauled roughly 481,000 carloads of freight and intermodal units for the week ending July 25, a drop of almost 10% compared to the same week in 2019.
