Oklahoma Partnership for Expanded Learning gets multiyear grant to support STEM learning

The STEM Next Opportunity Fund on Wednesday announced a multiyear grant to the Oklahoma Partnership for Expanded Learning (OPEL) as part of the Million Girls Moonshot.

The Intel Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation have joined STEM Next Opportunity Fund and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to launch the Million Girls Moonshot, which is designed to engage 1 million school-age girls in the United States in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning opportunities over the next five years. The organizations will provide grant funding and in-kind resources to Mott-funded, after-school networks in all 50 states to increase access to hands-on, immersive STEM learning experiences.

The first-year Oklahoma grant is for $5,000.

The OPEL plans to use the funds to help after-school programs in the state provide STEM education. It will help improve access among after-school providers to high-quality STEM resources and tools, convene a STEM after-school taskforce to help align statewide STEM initiatives and increase access among after-school professionals to STEM-focused professional development.