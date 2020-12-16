Oklahoma monitoring cyber security breach with national security implications

Oklahoma’s government is a customer of SolarWinds, a company at the center of a devastating cybersecurity attack with national security implications.
The attackers, which may have been tied to the Russian government, penetrated federal computer systems by breaching cybersecurity company FireEye through a popular piece of server software offered through SolarWinds.
The system is used by hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including most Fortune 500 companies and multiple U.S. federal agencies, which will now be scrambling to patch up their networks.
