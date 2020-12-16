 Skip to main content
Oklahoma monitoring cyber security breach with national security implications

There is no indication Oklahoma assets were affected by the vulnerability, said Bonnie Campo, public information manager for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

Oklahoma’s government is a customer of SolarWinds, a company at the center of a devastating cybersecurity attack with national security implications.

The attackers, which may have been tied to the Russian government, penetrated federal computer systems by breaching cybersecurity company FireEye through a popular piece of server software offered through SolarWinds.

The system is used by hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including most Fortune 500 companies and multiple U.S. federal agencies, which will now be scrambling to patch up their networks.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

