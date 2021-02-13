Oklahoma isn't Silicon Valley. But the state now is attracting a small legion of tech startups

Oklahoma isn’t Silicon Valley, and it sure isn’t Austin. But a number of business owners are recognizing the state’s growing reputation as a legit hub for tech entrepreneurs.

Three tech startups recently made big moves in Oklahoma, including one who literally moved here before scoring a multimillion-dollar funding round.

The companies are vastly different, and each in a different stage of development. But the founders’ experiences — and thoughts about the future of Oklahoma’s startup ecosystem — demonstrate the state’s opportunity to grow its tech industry.

The founders of SpringboardVR sold their company and launched a new mixed-reality startup called ArborXR. Podchaser’s CEO and founder moved here and wants to be a part of the city’s growth. And two young engineering grads are pushing their “hyperlogistics” innovation toward the market with Pipedream.

