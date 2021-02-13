 Skip to main content
Oklahoma isn't Silicon Valley. But the state now is attracting a small legion of tech startups

Arbor XR

ArborXR founders Brad Scoggin, Jordan Williams and Will Stackable launched their company after selling their previous venture, SpringboardVR.

 The Oklahoman

Oklahoma isn’t Silicon Valley, and it sure isn’t Austin. But a number of business owners are recognizing the state’s growing reputation as a legit hub for tech entrepreneurs.

Three tech startups recently made big moves in Oklahoma, including one who literally moved here before scoring a multimillion-dollar funding round.

The companies are vastly different, and each in a different stage of development. But the founders’ experiences — and thoughts about the future of Oklahoma’s startup ecosystem — demonstrate the state’s opportunity to grow its tech industry.

The founders of SpringboardVR sold their company and launched a new mixed-reality startup called ArborXR. Podchaser’s CEO and founder moved here and wants to be a part of the city’s growth. And two young engineering grads are pushing their “hyperlogistics” innovation toward the market with Pipedream.

