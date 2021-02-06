Oklahoma is storing state data in Texas. Here's why

Oklahoma has launched a $110 million backup data center, storing much of the state’s electronic information south of the Red River in Texas.
The secondary data center in Garland, Texas, will be used if the primary center in Oklahoma City ever goes offline.
The center, known as TX1, is a private facility operated by Dell and NTT. If a natural disaster or crippling cyberattack takes down the primary center, which is housed in a building near the Oklahoma state Capitol, TX1 is expected to be operational within hours.
Officials picked Texas because it’s far away enough to avoid the same disaster but close enough to visit quickly.