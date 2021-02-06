 Skip to main content
Oklahoma is storing state data in Texas. Here's why

computer data

The secondary data center in Garland, Texas, will be used if the primary center in Oklahoma City ever goes offline.

 SARAH PHIPPS, THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma has launched a $110 million backup data center, storing much of the state’s electronic information south of the Red River in Texas.

The secondary data center in Garland, Texas, will be used if the primary center in Oklahoma City ever goes offline.

The center, known as TX1, is a private facility operated by Dell and NTT. If a natural disaster or crippling cyberattack takes down the primary center, which is housed in a building near the Oklahoma state Capitol, TX1 is expected to be operational within hours.

Officials picked Texas because it’s far away enough to avoid the same disaster but close enough to visit quickly.

Click here to read the full story on The Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

