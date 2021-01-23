Oklahoma experts concerned as Biden suspends oil and gas leases on federal land

“Just as we repeatedly warned” was the message this week from an energy industry representative in Oklahoma who said he is not surprised that a suspension of new permitting activities for a wide range of energy recovery activities on federal lands during the next two months was enacted.

“The new administration launched a foolish campaign to put the men and women of the oil and natural gas industry out of work on Day One,” said Brook Simmons, president of the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma.

“Yesterday, the White House killed the Keystone XL pipeline and thousands of jobs, including some in Oklahoma. Today, it temporarily froze federal onshore and offshore oil and gas activity to the detriment of national security, taxpayers, schools and local communities. This is just the start. It will get worse.”

Brooks made that statement after the U.S. Department of Interior’s acting secretary on Thursday issued the suspension.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.