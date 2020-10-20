Oklahoma Energy Workforce Consortium promotes new energy career cluster

The Oklahoma Energy Workforce Consortium (OEWC) is launching a new energy career cluster to promote the benefits of pursuing careers in energy.

Energy is the highest-paying industry in the state, averaging more than $100,000 annually. In anticipation of the new career cluster’s introduction, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state proclamation recognizing this week as Oklahoma Careers in Energy Week.

Leaders within the energy industry initiated the OEWC to address a looming shortage of skilled workers that is expected nationwide by 2025. With the help of educational leaders, the group aims to engage the next generation by adding a new career cluster to the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education’s instructional framework.

In addition to industry leaders, the consortium includes representatives from CareerTech, common education, higher education and government focused on creating a pipeline of talented, diverse individuals to meet future needs within the state’s energy sector.