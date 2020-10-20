Oklahoma Energy Workforce Consortium promotes new energy career cluster

The Oklahoma Energy Workforce Consortium (OEWC) is launching a new energy career cluster to promote the benefits of pursuing careers in energy.
Energy is the highest-paying industry in the state, averaging more than $100,000 annually. In anticipation of the new career cluster’s introduction, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state proclamation recognizing this week as Oklahoma Careers in Energy Week.
Leaders within the energy industry initiated the OEWC to address a looming shortage of skilled workers that is expected nationwide by 2025. With the help of educational leaders, the group aims to engage the next generation by adding a new career cluster to the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education’s instructional framework.
In addition to industry leaders, the consortium includes representatives from CareerTech, common education, higher education and government focused on creating a pipeline of talented, diverse individuals to meet future needs within the state’s energy sector.
“Energy plays a vital role in the lives of Oklahomans, and we want to provide a focused, comprehensive and engaging framework for students to learn more about the high-wage and rewarding careers available in the energy industry,” Sean Trauschke, chairman, president and chief executive officer of OGE Energy Corp., said in a statement.
“We are proud to join with partners throughout Oklahoma’s energy sector to demonstrate the wide variety of occupations, from careers in power generation to renewable energies to new technologies in oil and gas and more.”
Marcie Mack is the state director of CareerTech.
“Providing opportunities for students to learn about the important industries in their own communities through partnerships like this one is a long-valued pillar at CareerTech,” Mack said in a statement.
“The Energy Career Cluster is the most recent example of CareerTech’s ability to partner with employers and all levels of education within Oklahoma and equip students with tools and skills they need to thrive within our state’s diverse workforce.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.