Oklahoma energy companies taking environmental actions

OKLAHOMA CITY — With a change in power possible after next month’s election, voters should be aware neither administration alone would have the power to effect climate change. Companies across all kinds of industries are already taking action, and some may be surprised at those actions.

Williams, a Tulsa-based midstream energy company, handles 30% of the natural gas consumed domestically using huge transmission systems that supply utilities and other customers with fuel along the eastern seaboard and in the northwest. It announced earlier this year it will use a variety of strategies to get it to where it has a net-zero emissions impact on the environment by 2050.

Like most energy companies, Williams is using leak detection and repair activities and equipment upgrades to improve its existing emissions rates.

But it also aims to develop renewable natural gas opportunities and more renewable sources for electricity, both to reduce its compression costs and provide more energy to consumers.

