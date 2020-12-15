Oklahoma Department of Commerce awarded $326,000 in export trade funding to assist small businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY — Applications are available to assist small businesses with funding for export promotion and training through the State Trade Export Promotion Grant (STEP) program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has been awarded $326,800 in STEP grant funding that will be used to provide training opportunities, research and market entry reports and reimburse participant companies for approved activities associated with attending trade events, trade missions, website translation and international marketing initiatives for companies across Oklahoma.

The department anticipates that by using the newly awarded grant funds to support various trade and export training and activities, Oklahoma could see a more than $31 million increase in exporting, benefiting small businesses in our state and expanding Oklahoma’s economy.

"The intent of this program is to increase the number of small businesses that are exporting, and to increase the value of exports for those small businesses that are currently exporting," Nicole Boyles, STEP grant director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in a statement.