Oklahoma Department of Commerce announce grants totaling $500,000

Two northeast Oklahoma entities, Premier Logistics (Tulsa County) and Heavy Metal Training Institute (Big Cabin) are among the recipients of $500,000 in grants announced Thursday by the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.

The grants will support five industry sector partnerships as they build collaborative partnerships to solve workforce development challenges.

“The Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development and the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) believe that businesses are best positioned to solve the problems of industry, including talent recruitment, development and retention,” Board Chair Chuck Gray said in a statement. “The grants announced (Thursday) will play an important role in scaling business driven strategies tailored to meet the needs of regional economies.”

The grant for Premier is for the development of career exposure and training for logistics, supply chain and transportation jobs, and the money for Heavy Metal Training Institute is to go toward solving talent shortages in the trucking industry.