Oklahoma City Thunder's Chesapeake Energy Arena is getting a new name
Oklahoma City Thunder's Chesapeake Energy Arena is getting a new name

OKLAHOMA CITY - There will be a new name on the building where the Oklahoma City Thunder play their home games, but it's not clear what that name will be or when the change will take place.

Chesapeake Energy Arena will be renamed after Chesapeake Energy Corp. terminated its naming rights, effective immediately, the team announced Tuesday.

Chesapeake, which recently emerged from bankruptcy, had a 12-year agreement for the naming rights beginning in 2011.

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Financial details regarding the immediate termination were not provided by the Thunder.

