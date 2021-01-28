 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma City company to pay employees a bonus for COVID-19 vaccination

Oklahoma City company to pay employees a bonus for COVID-19 vaccination

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY- Love's Travel Stops announced Thursday it will pay employees as motivation to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The incentive, a $75 bonus, will be paid to employees who receive the vaccine. Love's said the decision covers all of its employees, including those with Love’s Truck Care and Speedco centers, alternative fuel provider Trillium, its commodity trading company Musket, the Gemini trucking fleet, its hotels and more.

Pushing this kind of incentive could improve vaccination rates while reducing the risk that employees get sick and can't work. In Oklahoma, just two-thirds of people are willing to take the vaccine, according to a survey of Facebook users by Carnegie Mellon University.

"A big element of our culture is taking care of our team members so we're always thinking of new ways to do that," said Shane Wharton, president of the Oklahoma City-based chain of travel stops. "As an essential business, our employees have worked tirelessly to keep America moving, and the vaccine, along with following safety protocols, offers the best protection from COVID-19. The incentive is another way of encouraging our employees to stay safe during the pandemic."

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a  subscription to read.

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

Featured video: Are any of the more contagious COVID-19 variants in the Tulsa area?

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News