Oklahoma City bar owner says targeted state curfew aimed at establishments hurting business

Six Shooter.png

Adam Lawson, owner of Six Shooter Saloon in Oklahoma City, says that if he has to turn the lights off and send people home at 11 p.m., he cuts out his six most profitable hours of the week.

 David Dishman, The Oklahoman

COVID-19 sure doesn’t discriminate, but a state curfew hurts some businesses more than others.

Restaurants and bars are currently required to close between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. per an amended executive order by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Businesses in these industries have to shut their doors and lock up for nine hours, which are some of the most profitable hours of the week for most bars.

Adam Lawson owns Six Shooter Saloon in Oklahoma City, a country bar that opens on Friday and Saturday nights. During a normal weekend he has about 12-13 hours to run his business. If he has to turn the lights up and send people home at 11 p.m., he cuts out his six most profitable hours of the week, and it’s destroying his livelihood. His customers come late, unlike most restaurants, he said.

