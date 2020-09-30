Oklahoma awarded STEP grant to assist small businesses

"The intent of this program is to increase the number of small businesses that are exporting, and to increase the value of exports for those small businesses that are currently exporting," Nicole Boyles, STEP Grant Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in a statement. "This funding from the SBA is a critical component in our overall Export & Trade program in Oklahoma. The STEP grant funds we’ve received help us to build the capacity of current and future small business exporters to compete in the global marketplace and expand their customer base outside of the (United States)."