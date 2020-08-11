Students at state universities have been awarded $210,500 in scholarships from the state’s oil and natural gas industry for the 2020-21 academic year.
As recipients under the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) Petroleum Scholar Program, the students were chosen for their outstanding grades and work ethic. They include 70 freshmen through seniors majoring in petroleum engineering, geosciences or energy management at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa.
The OERB is funded through a voluntary one-tenth of 1 percent assessment on oil and natural gas production. Since 1993, the agency’s purpose is to conduct environmental restoration of abandoned well sites and to educate Oklahomans about the importance of the petroleum industry.
Since 2005, the state’s oil and natural gas industry program has provided nearly $5 million in scholarships. The goal of the program is to keep these future leaders in the state.
“These scholarships are only possible through the voluntary financial support of Oklahoma’s oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners,” Mindy Stitt, OERB executive director, said in a statement. “Education is a core part of the OERB’s mission and we remain committed to investing in the future of Oklahoma.”
Students can apply during each year of undergraduate work. The scholarship amount increases annually, with a $5,000 maximum scholarship for seniors. OERB Petroleum Scholars also receive exclusive access to industry networking events and educational activities. The scholarship application period for the 2021-2022 school year will be opened on Nov. 1. For a list of criteria and to apply online, visit oerb.com/education.
The OERB selected Paul Gilbert from the University of Oklahoma as the recipient of the Tim Munson Fellowship Award, a $5,000 scholarship that goes to an outstanding graduate student studying geosciences.