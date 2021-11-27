OG&E and foundation giving $100,000 for teachers’ projects

This 2021-2022 school year, OG&E and the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation Inc. have renewed their commitment to education through $185,000 in donations.

Of the donations, $100,000 will fund teacher projects through DonorsChoose, serving educators in low-income areas and supporting families in the communities where OG&E operates.

DonorsChoose is a crowdfunding platform supporting public school teachers nationwide.

The platform hosts thousands of teacher projects, from basic school supplies to tablets in the classroom, and companies like OG&E can provide teacher grants and matching donations to boost a project’s funding from residents.

“Supporting education is an important mission at OG&E and donating to teachers today energizes young minds with innovative classroom projects in Oklahoma and Arkansas for years to come,” said Kirby Nickolas, senior manager of brand and marketing for OG&E. “We love hearing from teachers how the donations have positively impacted their students.”

Since 2019, OG&E and the Foundation have collectively donated $170,000 through DonorsChoose, helping to fund 536 projects that supported 413 teachers in 167 schools, creating 64,000 student experiences.