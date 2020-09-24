Office of Economic Development to offer $5 million in zero-interest loans for downtown projects

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mayor's Office of Economic Development announced Thursday that roughly $5 million in zero-interest loans will be made available Oct. 1 to applicants wanting to invest in development in downtown Tulsa.

The funding originates from the Downtown Development Redevelopment Fund ,and applications will be made available at www.cityoftulsa.org/economic-development. An additional $4 million in funds is expected to be made available over the course of the next 12 months as projects repay outstanding loans.

"Earlier this summer, we released the results of the Downtown Housing Study and Strategy as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure continued investment and reinvestment in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "That study showed strong, unmet housing demand in Tulsa’s urban core and recommended quickly redeploying revolving loan funds to maintain development momentum.

"We are excited to have the chance to partner with private developers in the coming months and years as we seek to ensure downtown Tulsa is a world-class destination and a central driver of the regional economy."