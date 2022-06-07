NSU announces partnership with Chinese tech, business college

TAHLEQUAH — A new international partnership with the Guangzhou College of Technology and Business in China is expected to provide Chinese students the opportunity to earn a Northeastern State University degree.

The collaboration is also expected to open up new study abroad opportunities in China for NSU students.

The Ministry of Education in China has approved the creation of the GCTB-NSU Joint Institute of Technology at Guangzhou College of Technology and Business.

This will allow GCTB students the opportunity to earn one of two bachelor’s degrees at NSU: Bachelor of Technology or Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security.

Xuan Li, instructional coordinator for Asian programs at NSU, said the Ministry of Education in China has approved just 20 joint institutes globally for 2022 and NSU is one of only two programs in the U.S. for 2022.

He added this approval reflects NSU's high quality of education, investment in international education and support from the administration and various NSU departments that assisted in getting this program up and running.

“The Joint Institute represents a great honor for NSU and puts us with an elite group of US institutions that have been approved,” said Roger Collier, acting director of the Office of International Programs and NSU professor of finance. “This promises to improve the success of our recruitment efforts in China.”

Collier said the Joint Institute can recruit up to 100 students per year for each major and students must meet all of NSU’s admission requirements, including English proficiency. Accepted students will have the opportunity to complete NSU courses online or come to the U.S. to study.

GCTB students can also apply for NSU scholarships to help cover tuition costs but will have to pay travel costs on their own if they want to come to the United States to finish their degree.

The program will have its first cohort of students starting this fall.

“The majors approved this year are all in high demand both in China and worldwide,” Li said. “By working with the university in China, NSU will be able to bring the knowledge and the current trends in the field to the students in China, and the faculty members in China will be able to share the current trends in China to our faculty and students.”

Collier said the Office of International Programs is also working to add both short-term and longer-term study abroad programs for domestic students to study specifically at GCTB to its current offerings at multiple international institutions.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.